Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > British PM Johnson discharged from hospital after coronavirus treatment

British PM Johnson discharged from hospital after coronavirus treatment

Reuters Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital and will continue his recovery from COVID-19 at Chequers, his official country residence, his Downing Street office said in a statement on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Claps come for NHS workers outside hospital treating British Prime Minister

Claps come for NHS workers outside hospital treating British Prime Minister 02:42

 The NHS clap from St Thomas' Hospital A&E unit in Westminster. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stayed in the intensive care unit of the hospital for three nights for coronavirus treatment. Clap for the NHS workers and carers takes place on Thursdays at 8 pm. Londoners on Thursday (April 9) saw the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HotelKilo787

Hicham RT @AJENews: British PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital https://t.co/39WZSfUBO6 https://t.co/7rtTkoeDtO 1 second ago

dandundas

dan nolan RT @Reuters: British PM Johnson discharged from hospital: statement https://t.co/NTDjCpPAAD https://t.co/bvf7bKeyoM 4 seconds ago

joshuaadurst

Joshua Allen Durst #WGP4Life RT @Reuters: British PM Johnson discharged from hospital - statement https://t.co/XHIJQyZkjF https://t.co/kAvrMt9nPB 18 seconds ago

65Zeek

Zeek#65 RT @news_ntd: BREAKING: British Prime Minister @BorisJohnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive c… 21 seconds ago

MalisettySatis1

Malisetty Satishkumargoud RT @NewIndianXpress: A week after being admitted for treatment for #COVID19 and spending three days in the ICU, British PM #BorisJohnson wa… 25 seconds ago

gauldin_l

Gerald Gauldin RT @CBSNews: JUST IN: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital after being treated for COVID-19 https://t.co/jsOPkjIT1… 36 seconds ago

belinda_palmada

Belinda Palmada RT @THR: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new… 37 seconds ago

SilverbirdTV

SilverbirdTV (STV) Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital https://t.co/yFuqkpfr5z via @silverbirdtv 45 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.