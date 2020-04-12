British PM Johnson discharged from hospital after coronavirus treatment
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital and will continue his recovery from COVID-19 at Chequers, his official country residence, his Downing Street office said in a statement on Sunday.
The NHS clap from St Thomas' Hospital A&E unit in Westminster. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stayed in the intensive care unit of the hospital for three nights for coronavirus treatment. Clap for the NHS workers and carers takes place on Thursdays at 8 pm. Londoners on Thursday (April 9) saw the...
