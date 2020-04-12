Expanding JobKeeper to visa workers, casuals could cost $25 billion Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Helping 2 million people excluded from the historic JobKeeper program could rack up an extra $25 billion bill as the federal government wrestles to balance supporting workers with the climbing national debt. 👓 View full article

