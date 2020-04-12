Love in the time of corona: Only God knows how I will get Grandma to stay home Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

At age 29 I have found myself back in Australia indefinitely, self-isolating with a fiercely independent 86-year-old who sneaks out when I'm not looking. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Deon James @CTVNews Corona is the only thing killing people.All other diseases and causes have packed up and… https://t.co/Gy40GJPzvK 4 hours ago dave only positives about this corona thing; i’ve been spending quality time with my family (love them) and i no longer… https://t.co/x3uzirNjRN 5 hours ago cobus visser \S/ "THE ONLY TIME TO THROW IN THE TOWEL IS TOMORROW" This is true because tomorrow never comes and we only ever live… https://t.co/DtZDIo1uNq 8 hours ago Bela @xlilhuddy ever since lock down bc of the corona i have been crying alot more. most of the time i only look up to l… https://t.co/wMwbarmqCg 15 hours ago Johnny_The_Depp2711 RT @CosmopolitainLe: 🌞🌈🌍🐒 🎸 Love in the time of Corona: “the ship raises a yellow flag ... that symbolizes there is cholera on board. In e… 16 hours ago spread_love RT @preksha_1010: @TawfiqSediqi75 Koina jald smjenge ! Only thing i hate all have so much time na to hate someone putting down someone n… 19 hours ago spread_love @TawfiqSediqi75 Koina jald smjenge ! Only thing i hate all have so much time na to hate someone putting down some… https://t.co/TQCOkT4PaA 20 hours ago KAUNfused CRAFTSman @sahneydeepak @kapil_tandon Sir kapil paji from delhi only ... And I think u both will jel with each other like sch… https://t.co/89lortXeQU 21 hours ago