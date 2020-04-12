Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dr. P.A. Lalitha passes away

Dr. P.A. Lalitha passes away

Hindu Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
P.A. Lalitha, gynaecologist and former managing director of Malabar Hospital and Urology Centre at Eranjippalam here, passed away on Sunday. She was a
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GuruGajewasia

sİLeNt pOeT RT @the_hindu: P.A. Lalitha, gynaecologist and former managing director of Malabar Hospital and Urology Centre at Eranjippalam here, passed… 3 hours ago

the_hindu

The Hindu P.A. Lalitha, gynaecologist and former managing director of Malabar Hospital and Urology Centre at Eranjippalam her… https://t.co/icpLKOn3ze 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.