Dr. P.A. Lalitha passes away Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

P.A. Lalitha, gynaecologist and former managing director of Malabar Hospital and Urology Centre at Eranjippalam here, passed away on Sunday. She was a 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this sİLeNt pOeT RT @the_hindu: P.A. Lalitha, gynaecologist and former managing director of Malabar Hospital and Urology Centre at Eranjippalam here, passed… 3 hours ago The Hindu P.A. Lalitha, gynaecologist and former managing director of Malabar Hospital and Urology Centre at Eranjippalam her… https://t.co/icpLKOn3ze 3 hours ago