Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'An Easter of solitude': Christians across the world mark Easter Sunday amid the coronavirus

'An Easter of solitude': Christians across the world mark Easter Sunday amid the coronavirus

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Pope Francis said the coronavirus outbreak is testing "our whole human family." Here is how people across the world marked the day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: World Bank warns: Indian economy to decelerate to 5% in 2020 amid Coronavirus outbreak | Oneindia

World Bank warns: Indian economy to decelerate to 5% in 2020 amid Coronavirus outbreak | Oneindia 02:35

 AS India enters into the 19TH day of the lockdown, the no. of covid-19 cases have breached the 8000 mark. The highly infectious novel coronavirus has infected 8,356 people in India, killed 273. 909 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 34 people died. THE WORLD BANK ON SUNDAY SAID THAT THE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy 'An Easter of solitude': Christians across the world mark Easter Sunday amid the coronavirus https://t.co/ACBGQ082m4 https://t.co/bixWHbv8c2 12 minutes ago

CCU_ReligiousSt

CCU Religious Studies 'An Easter of solitude': Christians across the world mark Easter Sunday amid the coronavirus https://t.co/C3IyUTlusm via @usatoday 36 minutes ago

Marc_ymarc

Marc Boehm USA TODAY: 'An Easter of solitude': Across the globe, a strange and surreal day https://t.co/mnK4Ijd071 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.