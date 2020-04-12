British racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LONDON – Stirling Moss, the archetypal British racer widely regarded as the greatest Formula One driver never to win the world championship, has died at the age of 90. A team mate at Mercedes to Argentine five-times world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, the Briton won 16 grands prix in the 1950s and early 1960s when the sport was at its deadliest and most daring. Four times a championship runner-up, and also third overall on three occasions, no other driver has won as many races without taking the title. Moss was also the first Briton to win his home grand prix, beating Fangio at Aintree...


