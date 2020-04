'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint, girlfriend Georgia Groome expecting first child Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together. A representative to the pair confirmed to Page Six on Friday, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to... 'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together. A representative to the pair confirmed to Page Six on Friday, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Bang Media - Published 2 days ago Rupert Grint to become a dad 01:03 Rupert Grint is to become a father for the first time after confirming his girlfriend Georgia Groome is expecting the couple's first child. You Might Like

Tweets about this