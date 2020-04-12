Global  

Republican who floated virus conspiracy says 'common sense has been my guide'

WorldNews Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Republican who floated virus conspiracy says 'common sense has been my guide'A Republican senator who floated a conspiracy theory which said the Chinese government created Covid-19 in a weapons lab claimed on Saturday that since he first learned of the outbreak, in mid-January, “common sense has been my guide”. The Covid-19 outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, but has spread globally and by Saturday evening had killed more people in America, nearly 20,000, than in any other country. White House public health experts have said they currently expect a death toll of around 60,000 in the United States. On Saturday, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a foreign policy hardliner, wrote on Twitter: “Since I first...
