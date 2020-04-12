Republican who floated virus conspiracy says 'common sense has been my guide' Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

A Republican senator who floated a conspiracy theory which said the Chinese government created Covid-19 in a weapons lab claimed on Saturday that since he first learned of the outbreak, in mid-January, “common sense has been my guide”. The Covid-19 outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, but has spread globally and by Saturday evening had killed more people in America, nearly 20,000, than in any other country. White House public health experts have said they currently expect a death toll of around 60,000 in the United States. On Saturday, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a foreign policy hardliner, wrote on Twitter: “Since I first... A Republican senator who floated a conspiracy theory which said the Chinese government created Covid-19 in a weapons lab claimed on Saturday that since he first learned of the outbreak, in mid-January, “common sense has been my guide”. The Covid-19 outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, but has spread globally and by Saturday evening had killed more people in America, nearly 20,000, than in any other country. White House public health experts have said they currently expect a death toll of around 60,000 in the United States. On Saturday, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a foreign policy hardliner, wrote on Twitter: “Since I first... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sam Beckitt @TomCottonAR is proof that common sense is NOT that common. A box of rocks is smarter than Tom. There must be some… https://t.co/ihd4ptDfzp 1 minute ago Dave Raithel Republican who floated virus conspiracy says 'common sense has been my guide' https://t.co/k1uTMVyA8x There is no e… https://t.co/x0cHq8uXON 17 minutes ago my2cnts RT @pameladubsky49: Republican who floated virus conspiracy says 'common sense has been my guide' https://t.co/w3yaoljOxX 1 hour ago Pamela Dubsky #BoycottNRA Republican who floated virus conspiracy says 'common sense has been my guide' https://t.co/w3yaoljOxX 1 hour ago Joseph Vee RT @NavyNana2: 🤦‍♀️ Republican who floated virus conspiracy says 'common sense has been my guide' https://t.co/neexvOxJ3q 2 hours ago roscoe Republican who floated virus conspiracy says 'common sense has been my guide' https://t.co/t6pamFnjL2 2 hours ago Kimberly Conn Republican who floated virus conspiracy says 'common sense has been my guide' https://t.co/GoDBeeChl4 3 hours ago Karen Kohls Republican who floated virus conspiracy says 'common sense has been my guide' https://t.co/rpsPUaZbvg 3 hours ago