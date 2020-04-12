Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor of The Goodies dies with COVID-19

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — British performer Tim Brooke-Taylor, a member of comedy trio The Goodies, has died after contracting the new coronavirus. He was 79. Brooke-Taylor's agent says he died Sunday morning "from COVID-19." Brooke-Taylor was part of Cambridge University's Footlights revue, the breeding ground of several generations of British comic talent. He broke into radio


