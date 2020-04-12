Global  

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Bonetti dies at age 78

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Peter Bonetti, the former Chelsea and England goalkeeper nicknamed “The Cat” for his outstanding reflexes and agility, has died. He was 78. Bonetti died after suffering from long-term illness, Chelsea said Sunday. He kept 208 clean sheets in 729 appearances for the London club over two spells from 1960-75 and 1977-79. Only […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Bonetti was the No 1 goalkeeper'

'Bonetti was the No 1 goalkeeper' 01:28

 Ron Harris has paid tribute to his former Chelsea teammate Peter Bonetti, who has died at the age of 78.

