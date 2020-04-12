Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Easter > 4.5M at risk: Severe weather, dangerous tornadoes loom in the South on Easter Sunday

4.5M at risk: Severe weather, dangerous tornadoes loom in the South on Easter Sunday

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
As the possibility of fierce storms swirled on Easter Sunday, communities must decide whether to open tornado shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Severe storms expected across Mississippi Easter Sunday

Severe storms expected across Mississippi Easter Sunday 03:56

 16 WAPT Meteorologist Christana Kay has your forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sunday morning forecast [Video]

Sunday morning forecast

Easter Sunday forecast- Cold and snow for Colorado

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:53Published
New York Weather: 4/12 CBS2 Easter Sunday Morning Forecast [Video]

New York Weather: 4/12 CBS2 Easter Sunday Morning Forecast

CBS2's John Elliott has your Easter Sunday forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

States across the South brace for severe weather

There are severe weather alerts across the South, where more than 70 million people could be affected. States such as Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi could...
CBS News

Massive Easter storm system threatens 95 million, includes tornadoes and tennis ball-size hail

Millions of Americans staying at home on Easter due to the coronavirus pandemic are under the threat of severe weather on Sunday as a storm system brings the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lucille77316971

Lucille ❌ RT @spann: New SPC outlook expands moderate risk (level 4/5) a bit northward. Dangerous severe weather setup for the Deep South later this… 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.