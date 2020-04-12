Standing in a nearly deserted St. Peter’s Basilica on Easter Sunday, the pontiff called for solidarity around the world to confront the pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Latest Commentary Pope Francis Says the Coronavirus Is ‘Testing Our Whole Human Family’ - https://t.co/GAUJJRSxW4 #LatestComments https://t.co/C4LIaNyIxi 57 seconds ago TrendsKey Pope Francis Says the Coronavirus Is ‘Testing Our Whole Human Family’ https://t.co/vNUxYdDg7t https://t.co/n7nlTD52r8 2 minutes ago Carmen Marino Pope Francis Says the Coronavirus Is ‘Testing Our Whole Human Family’ https://t.co/gvPI47uZ8R 3 minutes ago Inge Stark POPE FRANCIS SAYS CORONAVIRUS IS TESTING OUR WHOLE HUMAN FAMILY. https://t.co/MhIGEtp4fC 3 minutes ago yokefellow #REFOLLOW RT @angeldemonTV: THE CORONAVIRUS LIE IS NATURE'S RESPONSE TO THE CLIMATE CHANGE LIE! Says the head of the world's leading paedophile orga… 6 minutes ago Michael Hall Pope Francis Says the Coronavirus Is ‘Testing Our Whole Human Family’ https://t.co/RCHK7j3h3V 10 minutes ago 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐲 lady meerket ✌️🍄🦅🦅🇺🇸🇬🇧 Coronavirus: Pope Francis delivers mass behind closed doors https://t.co/IxDde5eAYf 17 minutes ago Paul Dolan RT @NPR: Pope Francis said the coronavirus crisis is exposing what he calls "functional hypocrisy" at the highest levels of government — an… 23 minutes ago