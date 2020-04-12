Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pope Francis Says the Coronavirus Is ‘Testing Our Whole Human Family’

Pope Francis Says the Coronavirus Is ‘Testing Our Whole Human Family’

NYTimes.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Standing in a nearly deserted St. Peter’s Basilica on Easter Sunday, the pontiff called for solidarity around the world to confront the pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Pope Francis Says the Coronavirus Is ‘Testing Our Whole Human Family’ - https://t.co/GAUJJRSxW4 #LatestComments https://t.co/C4LIaNyIxi 57 seconds ago

HitsGoogle

TrendsKey Pope Francis Says the Coronavirus Is ‘Testing Our Whole Human Family’ https://t.co/vNUxYdDg7t https://t.co/n7nlTD52r8 2 minutes ago

CarmenMarinoNYC

Carmen Marino Pope Francis Says the Coronavirus Is ‘Testing Our Whole Human Family’ https://t.co/gvPI47uZ8R 3 minutes ago

IngeStark3

Inge Stark POPE FRANCIS SAYS CORONAVIRUS IS TESTING OUR WHOLE HUMAN FAMILY. https://t.co/MhIGEtp4fC 3 minutes ago

wokefellow

yokefellow #REFOLLOW RT @angeldemonTV: THE CORONAVIRUS LIE IS NATURE'S RESPONSE TO THE CLIMATE CHANGE LIE! Says the head of the world's leading paedophile orga… 6 minutes ago

AugustEve2012

Michael Hall Pope Francis Says the Coronavirus Is ‘Testing Our Whole Human Family’ https://t.co/RCHK7j3h3V 10 minutes ago

LadyMeerket

🇺🇸🇺🇸🐲 lady meerket ✌️🍄🦅🦅🇺🇸🇬🇧 Coronavirus: Pope Francis delivers mass behind closed doors https://t.co/IxDde5eAYf 17 minutes ago

Boatsandbridges

Paul Dolan RT @NPR: Pope Francis said the coronavirus crisis is exposing what he calls "functional hypocrisy" at the highest levels of government — an… 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.