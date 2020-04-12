Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Stirling Moss, One of the Greatest Drivers of All Time, Dies at 90

Stirling Moss, One of the Greatest Drivers of All Time, Dies at 90

NYTimes.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Known for his brash, puckish persona, he won 212 of his 529 races, including 16 Grand Prix victories, but never won the Grand Prix Championship title.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: British racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90

British racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90 12:26

 Stirling Moss, one of Britain's greatest-ever Formula 1 drivers, dies at the age of 90.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thinking65

WaveUp RT @cnni: Stirling Moss, a British motor racing legend widely considered one of the greatest drivers never to win a Formula One title, has… 2 minutes ago

DkJHH3SF2Yl063B

レッド & ブラック RT @MotorTrend: #SirStirlingMoss, one of the greatest racing drivers of all time, has died in London at the age of 90 after a long illness.… 7 minutes ago

soyeldiente

El Diente RT @Insidef1: Sir Stirling Moss has passed away (1929 - 2020) Definitely, the greatest racing driver to not win a Formula 1 drivers world… 11 minutes ago

weTmiT

Tim Tew Stirling Moss, One of the Greatest Drivers of All Time, Dies at 90 https://t.co/FnKC2d6jvF 15 minutes ago

audreygrace83

Audreygrace RT @TheOldDude72: Sad day. Sir Stirling Moss passed away. A champion of my childhood. One of the greatest drivers of all time. 18 minutes ago

speakman

John Speakman Stirling Moss, One of the Greatest Drivers of All Time, Dies at 90 https://t.co/A7ZFWetItV 18 minutes ago

rebelswin1

Earl Hightower RT @PGSportsNow: Stirling Moss, one of the greatest racing drivers of all time, dies at 90 https://t.co/ncrJLpvH91 20 minutes ago

GrandpaPpr

Sprightly RT @AdamKonkoly: Rest In Peace Sir Stirling Moss.. One of the greatest drivers to never win a title, and the best driver beside Fangio in t… 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.