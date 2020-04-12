Amid a pandemic, millions of Americans refashioned rituals and grasped for hope in the story of Jesus’ resurrection.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Stanley Kwiecien RT @Franklin_Graham: Which preacher said this? Can you guess? “On this Good Friday, Christians from all around the world remember the suf… 3 minutes ago Rick Menassa RT @PeterMacKay: A year ago on Easter Sunday, over 200 Christians were celebrating Jesus' resurrection when they were murdered in a series… 5 minutes ago Ybaba RT @WarRoomPandemic: Bannon: We're all house Christians now, compliments of the #CCP When you're sitting in your house on Easter Sunday an… 9 minutes ago Betty A. Gray On Easter Sunday, Christians Remember: ‘We Will Rise Out of the Dust’ https://t.co/BqQPdw2Jo9 14 minutes ago Fr. Robbie O’Callaghan RT @FrRobbieOCall: Let us remember and pray for the people of #SriLanka - Seven suicide bombers struck two #Catholic and one Protestant chu… 15 minutes ago theshopstore.in On Easter Sunday, Christians Remember: ‘We Will Rise Out of the Dust’ https://t.co/x2ndvDA4eN https://t.co/BH9eBxBCiA 26 minutes ago Carmen Marino On Easter Sunday, Christians Remember: ‘We Will Rise Out of the Dust’ https://t.co/Mif6vZplCE 31 minutes ago Peter MacKay A year ago on Easter Sunday, over 200 Christians were celebrating Jesus' resurrection when they were murdered in a… https://t.co/TjRr3aB5pp 38 minutes ago