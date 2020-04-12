Global  

Comic Tim Brooke-Taylor, famed for The Goodies, dies with COVID-19

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
British performer Tim Brooke-Taylor, a member of comedy trio The Goodies, has died at age 79 after contracting the new coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting coronavirus

The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting coronavirus 01:08

 The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor has died aged 79 after contracting coronavirus. The actor, best known as part of the 1970s comic trio, died on April 12. Alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, their TV show attracted millions of viewers in its heyday.

