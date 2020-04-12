Comic Tim Brooke-Taylor, famed for The Goodies, dies with COVID-19

The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor has died aged 79 after contracting coronavirus. The actor, best known as part of the 1970s comic trio, died on April 12. Alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, their TV show attracted millions of viewers in its heyday.
