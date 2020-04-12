Smithfield closes South Dakota pork plant due to coronavirus Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced Sunday that it is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls until further notice after dozens of employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement came a day after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote to Smithfield and urged […] 👓 View full article

