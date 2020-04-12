Global  

Smithfield closes South Dakota pork plant due to coronavirus

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced Sunday that it is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls until further notice after dozens of employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement came a day after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote to Smithfield and urged […]
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
 A major meatpacking plant just across the border is closed over coronavirus concerns, reports Erin Hassanzadeh (2:06). WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 9, 2020

