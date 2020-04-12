Global  

Goodie Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting coronavirus

The Age Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Brooke-Taylor broke into radio and television comedy in the 1960s alongside future Monty Python members John Cleese and Graham Chapman.
News video: The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting coronavirus

The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting coronavirus 01:08

 The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor has died aged 79 after contracting coronavirus. The actor, best known as part of the 1970s comic trio, died on April 12. Alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, their TV show attracted millions of viewers in its heyday.

