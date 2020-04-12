Global  

Report: Stockpile of 39 million masks exposed as fake

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A major California labor union that claimed to have discovered a stockpile of 39 million masks for health care workers fighting the coronavirus was duped in an elaborate scam uncovered by FBI investigators, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept […]
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: W.H. Failed To Distribute Stockpile Supplies Based On States’ Needs

W.H. Failed To Distribute Stockpile Supplies Based On States’ Needs 02:03

 A new report out of the The House Oversight Committee revealed that President Donald Trump’s administration failed to allot masks & equipment from the federal stockpile based on states’ needs.

