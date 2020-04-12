Report: Stockpile of 39 million masks exposed as fake

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A major California labor union that claimed to have discovered a stockpile of 39 million masks for health care workers fighting the coronavirus was duped in an elaborate scam uncovered by FBI investigators, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept […]

