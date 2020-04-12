Global  

Kremlin says leaders of Russia, U.S., Saudi Arabia support OPEC+ oil deal

Reuters Sunday, 12 April 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman all supported the OPEC+ deal to cut global crude output, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
0
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Saudi, Russia agree to record oil cut

Saudi, Russia agree to record oil cut 01:14

 OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis. Ryan Brooks reports.

