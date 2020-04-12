Tony-nominated Broadway actor Nick Cordero 'fighting for his life' in ICU with coronavirus

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is "fighting for his life" in intensive care after testing positive for the coronavirus, wife Amanda Kloots says.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS2 LA - Published 5 days ago Broadway Star Nick Cordero On Life Support With Coronavirus 02:04 His wife, Amanda Kloots, has been summoning friends and family on social media to send their support. Jasmine Viel reports.