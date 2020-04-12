Coronavirus: India's race against time to save doctors

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

India does not have the PPE kits it needs to protect its doctors and police from Covid-19 infection. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Newsvia English - Published 2 days ago India doctors attacked when screening COVID-19 cases 01:09 INDIA - A video showed a mob throwing stones at two female doctors wearing personal protective equipment in the central city of Indore. The doctors had gone to a densely-populated area to check on a woman suspected of having Covid-19 when they came under attack. Seven people have been arrested in...