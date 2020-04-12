Global  

Russia Spreads Conspiracy Theory Linking Coronavirus Pandemic to Bill Gates

WorldNews Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Russia Spreads Conspiracy Theory Linking Coronavirus Pandemic to Bill GatesWired investigated the vast spread of 5G/coronavirus conspiracy theories -- and reports that "Amongst the conspiracy sludge, one voice stands out." "For more than a year, propaganda broadcaster RT has been attacking the roll-out of 5G." While RT has never outright linked 5G to coronavirus, it has played a role in adding legitimacy to conspiracy...
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published
News video: Why the “5G Conspiracy” is harmful (and making some men money)

Why the “5G Conspiracy” is harmful (and making some men money) 01:58

 Conspiracy theories are nothing new, and of course they’ve come for the Coronavirus. Here’s why the 5G tech conspiracy is ridiculous and has actually just been making the men who spread it some money.

