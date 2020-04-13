Bob Iger Thought He Was Leaving on Top. Now, He’s Fighting for Disney’s Life. Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The former C.E.O. thought he was riding into the sunset. Now he’s reasserting control and reimagining Disney as a company with fewer employees and more thermometers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sid Lewis RT @yashar: Bob Iger Thought He Was Leaving on Top. Now, He’s Fighting for Disney’s Life Iger thought he was riding into the sunset. Now h… 2 seconds ago Paul LeCoque Bob Iger Thought He Was Leaving on Top. Now, He’s Fighting for Disney’s Life. - The New York Times https://t.co/NX3Zc3YRn0 59 seconds ago Disney Fansclub Bob Iger Thought He Was Leaving on Top. Now, He’s Fighting for Disney’s Life. - The New York Times https://t.co/wSv6gFrBRn 4 minutes ago Disney Bob Iger Thought He Was Leaving on Top. Now, He’s Fighting for Disney’s Life. - The New York Times https://t.co/2YccDBJIJG 4 minutes ago Vicklet Bob Iger Thought He Was Leaving on Top. Now, He’s Fighting for Disney’s Life. - The New York Times https://t.co/7JydkWefn6 4 minutes ago Times of News Europe Bob Iger Thought He Was Leaving on Top. Now, He’s Fighting for Disney’s Life. https://t.co/d3u816kHox 14 minutes ago Belong.io unofficial Bob Iger Thought He Was Leaving on Top. Now, He’s Fighting for Disney’s Life. - The New York Times… https://t.co/X4t6PF7Gzl 15 minutes ago Deke Bridges Bob Iger Thought He Was Leaving on Top. Now, He’s Fighting for Disney’s Life. https://t.co/1pCGIZEEs3 20 minutes ago