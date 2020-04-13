Americans spent a glum Easter Sunday largely confined to their homes by the still-raging coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. death toll neared 22,000, with more than half a million confirmed cases nationwide.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gurdeep Parhar Americans spend grim Easter Sunday at home as COVID-19 deaths near 22,000 #healthnews https://t.co/6mM9ZRHjV0 3 minutes ago The Modern Times Americans spend grim Easter Sunday at home as COVID-19 deaths near 22,000 - Reuters https://t.co/doZzGWnvbw 7 minutes ago Boss Money Supply Americans spend grim Easter Sunday at home as COVID-19 deaths near 22,000 https://t.co/TQst1coODO https://t.co/3pQSDgCymM 42 minutes ago Asian News Network Americans spend grim Easter Sunday at home as COVID-19 deaths near 22,000. https://t.co/jecWqXfywv #America… https://t.co/mrDo2XRzE8 1 hour ago happysnarkygal2 Americans spend grim Easter Sunday at home as COVID-19 deaths near 22,000 - Reuters https://t.co/sYG1zHdviF 1 hour ago Stephanie RT @Reuters: The Trump administration sees May 1 as a potential date for easing stay-at-home restrictions across the United States, but off… 1 hour ago Stephanie RT @Reuters: With the United States reeling from a ravaged economy and job losses, politicians debate when to ease the nearly nationwide lo… 1 hour ago Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) Americans spend grim Easter Sunday at home as COVID-19 deaths near 22,000 (Reuters) https://t.co/pLppTSszTf 3 hours ago