Motor racing: British great Stirling Moss dies at 90 after long illness

Reuters India Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Stirling Moss, the British racing driver who ranked as an all-time Formula One great despite never winning the world championship, died on Sunday aged 90 after a long illness.
 Stirling Moss, one of Britain's greatest-ever Formula 1 drivers, dies at the age of 90.

