Former Senate staffer accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former aide to Joe Biden is accusing the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee of sexually assaulting her during the early 1990s when he was a senator. Biden’s campaign denies the charges. In two recent interviews with The Associated Press, Tara Reade alleged the assault occurred in the basement of a Capitol Hill […] 👓 View full article

