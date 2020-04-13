The Masters over, Tiger Woods slipped on the green jacket again on the second Sunday in April. He just wasn't at Augusta National this year.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Wide World of Sports An emotional Tiger Woods couldn't hold back when revisiting last year's big highlight! #9WWOS https://t.co/BaAgn9jkUy 2 hours ago WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! ‘Choked up’ Woods relives Masters win https://t.co/eoPjZ2a9TB https://t.co/b3cXWn4g1M 3 hours ago The Age Sport The Masters over, Tiger Woods slipped on the green jacket again on the second Sunday in April. He just wasn't at Au… https://t.co/f6XzZtJ6vc 3 hours ago Zyite.com 'Choked up' Woods relives Masters win https://t.co/ngisyJmPkw 3 hours ago