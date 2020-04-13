Clerks set to count votes in messy Wisconsin election

Global  

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Municipal clerks across Wisconsin on Monday were set to start tallying votes from last week’s chaotic presidential primary, a count that was delayed for several days by the legal struggle over whether to postpone the election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of voters congregated for hours in long lines on […]
Absentee votes mailed in by the Election Day deadline still might not be counted [Video]

Absentee votes mailed in by the Election Day deadline still might not be counted

The Milwaukee Election Commission calls for the U.S. Postal Service to investigate why absentee ballots went missing. The executive director also warns there are people who mailed in absentee ballots..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:53Published

