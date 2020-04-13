Clerks set to count votes in messy Wisconsin election
Monday, 13 April 2020 () MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Municipal clerks across Wisconsin on Monday were set to start tallying votes from last week’s chaotic presidential primary, a count that was delayed for several days by the legal struggle over whether to postpone the election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of voters congregated for hours in long lines on […]
The Milwaukee Election Commission calls for the U.S. Postal Service to investigate why absentee ballots went missing. The executive director also warns there are people who mailed in absentee ballots..
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Municipal clerks across Wisconsin on Monday were set to start tallying votes from last week's chaotic presidential primary, a count that... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin moved forward Monday with plans to hold in-person voting for its presidential primary on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic... Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com
