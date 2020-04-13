Japan PM Shinzo Abe criticized for 'stay home' message Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

TOKYO: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's “stay home” message he tweeted Sunday has drawn angry reactions on social networks from those calling him insensitive to people who cannot rest at home because of the government's social distancing measures that do not come with compensation. Some tweets... TOKYO: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's “stay home” message he tweeted Sunday has drawn angry reactions on social networks from those calling him insensitive to people who cannot rest at home because of the government's social distancing measures that do not come with compensation. Some tweets... 👓 View full article

