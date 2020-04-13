Global  

Macron set to warn France virus lockdown must go on

WorldNews Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Macron set to warn France virus lockdown must go onShares President Emmanuel Macron is on Monday expected to warn France its lockdown to combat the coronavirus must go on for several more weeks at least, while also outlining how the country will recover from the crisis. At just after 8:00 pm (1800 GMT), Macron will give his third prime-time televised address to the nation on the epidemic from the Elysee palace. In his last, he announced the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the virus from March 17. This speech will come...
 French President Emmanuel Macron has extended a virtual lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak until May 11, saying the battle not yet been won despite some gains made.

