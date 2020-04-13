Pandemic or not, cheaper dollar hedging to bolster U.S. inflows
Monday, 13 April 2020 () By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic has slashed costs for foreign investors seeking to neutralize the currency exposure of owning dollar-denominated assets, making U.S. securities more attractive and providing additional boost for the nation's fixed income market. Dollar hedging costs since the virus outbreak have declined by as much as 100 basis points for European and Japanese investors, two of the biggest overseas buyers of U.S. assets. A significant factor in the reduction was the Federal Reseve cutting U.S. interest rates to zero last month to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic. Additionally, the Fed is now actively backstopping every...