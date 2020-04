Nicholas Nicola RT @SBSNews: UK comedian and actor Tim Brooke-Taylor, best remembered as part of comedy team The Goodies, has died at 79 after contracting… 2 hours ago

SBS News UK comedian and actor Tim Brooke-Taylor, best remembered as part of comedy team The Goodies, has died at 79 after c… https://t.co/DIXQWTrpXO 2 hours ago

Stigmabase | NORDIC Fighting Stigma : The Goodies and Willy Wonka actor Tim Brooke-Taylor dies from coronavirus at 79: The British com… https://t.co/Vk9rZwYB0w 4 hours ago

zizou RT @MrRJHolland: British actor and comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor has tragically died of coronavirus at 79, the star of popular BBC series “The… 4 hours ago

Sofia Rita Belmonte RT @canberratimes: British comedian and actor Tim Brooke-Taylor has died after contracting coronavirus, his agent has confirmed. He was 79.… 4 hours ago