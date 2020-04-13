As virus deaths rise, Sweden sticks to ‘low-scale’ lockdown Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Crowds swarm Stockholm’s waterfront, with some people sipping cocktails in the sun. In much of the world, this sort of gathering would be frowned upon or even banned. Not in Sweden. It doesn’t worry Anders Tegnell, the country’s chief epidemiologist and top strategist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The 63-year-old […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Keith Evans As virus deaths rise, Sweden sticks to ‘low-scale’ lockdown https://t.co/ayoTf5eLHo 7 minutes ago Velorooms @derekkerton @FrankBortolin @Pflax1 Quiet a balanced article Los Angeles Times: Sweden sticks to 'low-scale' lockdo… https://t.co/R1TWojU3MO 9 minutes ago ↪️🅰️🅿️✝️🅰️ℹ️♑️ ♓️🅾️📛▶️¥ I guess the Swedes want population control. https://t.co/5CVWWbZe9H 11 minutes ago oupa RT @latimes: Sweden sticks to 'low-scale' lockdown despite rise in coronavirus deaths https://t.co/rrxF89P5gk 14 minutes ago Jobs Augusta As virus deaths rise, Sweden sticks to 'low-scale' lockdown https://t.co/0OBIXqrzAY 16 minutes ago triffid RT @haaretzcom: As virus deaths rise, Sweden sticks to 'low-scale' lockdown https://t.co/Kvgu6U5Buf 39 minutes ago wosDcraic RT @edwardnh: As virus deaths rise, Sweden sticks to ‘low-scale’ lockdown https://t.co/H0GsAwaj0x 41 minutes ago TheSpikeNews Sweden sticks to 'low-scale' lockdown despite rise in coronavirus deaths - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/o3Ieztb69K 43 minutes ago