Turkish president rejects minister’s resignation over virus Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president has rejected the resignation of the country’s interior minister who took responsibility for a poorly timed announcement of a weekend lockdown that prompted thousands of people to rush into the streets to stock up on supplies. The 48-hour lockdowns across 31 cities — which were aimed to contain the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Duvar English President Erdoğan has rejected Turkish Interior Minister Soylu’s resignation shortly after the minister said that h… https://t.co/QUwLfcoJdc 29 minutes ago greeen Turkish President Rejects Minister's Resignation Over Virus - https://t.co/7MfWnZuTeI 35 minutes ago News Tracker Last Update by The Associated Press on Covid-19 from The New York Time : "Turkish President Rejects Minister's Resi… https://t.co/tq6fECE9KB 52 minutes ago Kristi Krueger Turkish president rejects minister's resignation over virus https://t.co/ut274Nzu2t 55 minutes ago ClickOnDetroit Turkish president rejects minister's resignation over virus https://t.co/QBA5nGmLOz 58 minutes ago Danger Covid-19 Turkish president rejects minister’s resignation over virus https://t.co/AFTNkBcrox https://t.co/ryYaYM8RB0 1 hour ago Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Turkish president rejects minister's resignation over virus https://t.co/Fd4cHWooWs 1 hour ago Ahval Turkish President Erdogan rejects Interior Minister's resignation ✍ @WashingtonPoint https://t.co/h9jNxmF2ZO 2 hours ago