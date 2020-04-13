Global  

Turkish president rejects minister’s resignation over virus

Seattle Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president has rejected the resignation of the country’s interior minister who took responsibility for a poorly timed announcement of a weekend lockdown that prompted thousands of people to rush into the streets to stock up on supplies. The 48-hour lockdowns across 31 cities — which were aimed to contain the […]
