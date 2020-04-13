Global  

'We have to share the burden': Small businesses call for commercial rent relief amid COVID-19 losses

CBC.ca Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
As criticism of the government's emergency loan program for small businesses known as Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) mounts in some quarters, there are calls for other ways to combat the economic impact of COVID-19.
