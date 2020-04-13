Global  

Erdogan refuses interior minister's resignation over chaotic lockdown

Monday, 13 April 2020
Erdogan refuses interior minister's resignation over chaotic lockdownISTANBUL - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday refused to accept the resignation of his interior minister over an abrupt nationwide lockdown that triggered a spate of panic-buying. Suleyman Soylu came in for fierce criticism after the 48-hour shutdown to counter the spread of the...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
