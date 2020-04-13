Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > NASCAR star Kyle Larson uses racial slur during virtual race

NASCAR star Kyle Larson uses racial slur during virtual race

Seattle Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR star Kyle Larson used a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race — the second driver in a week to draw scrutiny while using the online racing platform to fill time during the coronavirus pandemic. Larson was competing in an iRacing event Sunday night when he appeared […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LatestComments

Latest Commentary NASCAR star Kyle Larson uses racial slur during virtual race - https://t.co/MPcXuR7jsa #LatestComments https://t.co/PHYGULxX1a 9 minutes ago

ejc8814

Evan Coward RT @Autoweek_Racing: NASCAR driver Kyle Larson caught using racial slur during iRacing Twitch stream. https://t.co/75rq8oyO7I 12 minutes ago

newscommentary1

The News Commentary Podcast - The Malliard Report RT @readnewsdesk: NASCAR star Kyle Larson uses racial slur during virtual race - https://t.co/wRGVgeqKeb #breakingnews #news #Latestnews #n… 13 minutes ago

readnewsdesk

'NewsDesk' NASCAR star Kyle Larson uses racial slur during virtual race - https://t.co/wRGVgeqKeb #breakingnews #news… https://t.co/ggJbUEiYxo 14 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: NASCAR star Kyle Larson uses racial slur during virtual race https://t.co/Vi6YOumqNE 17 minutes ago

AustinforLA1

Austin for LA "NASCAR Star Kyle Larson Uses Racial Slur During Virtual Race" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/JCxLBH8DaY 22 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports NASCAR star Kyle Larson uses racial slur during virtual race https://t.co/74ZEmscNJ9 23 minutes ago

NASCAR_Drivers

NASCAR Driver News NASCAR star Kyle Larson uses racial slur during virtual race https://t.co/rsJoKPVH4o 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.