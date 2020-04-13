Global  

Journalists condemn FIR against Siddharth Varadarajan

Monday, 13 April 2020
The police had accused The Wire of spreading panic with a report claiming that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a religious event on March 25 in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navmi
