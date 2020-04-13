Trump’s fundraising slows amid outbreak, still sets records
Monday, 13 April 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s record-setting fundraising pace slowed slightly amid the coronavirus outbreak but remained strong as he maintains a massive cash advantage over Democrats. The Trump reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised more than $212 million in the first quarter of 2020, according to figures first obtained by The Associated […]
U.S. Republican lawmakers are wary over Democratic plans to create another large spending bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress needs a bill related to the recovery of the outbreak.But Senate..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
Tweets about this
ERA Trump's fundraising slows amid outbreak, still sets records - ABC News - https://t.co/CpdLXPdgjV via @ABC11 minutes ago
Brian Trump's fundraising slows amid outbreak, still sets records https://t.co/0LslwodPSm 17 minutes ago
Cathy Mohr RT @mrjjd: Trump's fundraising slows amid outbreak, still sets records - @ABC News -unlike the Biden Campaign who are experiencing fund rai… 23 minutes ago
LadyLiberty The return of taxpayers $$ gifted to the rich/corporations as a result of the #GOPTaxScam does NOT count as donatio… https://t.co/hyXsbHH1CM 24 minutes ago
Joseph J Duggan Trump's fundraising slows amid outbreak, still sets records - @ABC News -unlike the Biden Campaign who are experien… https://t.co/dTqBpH49p5 45 minutes ago