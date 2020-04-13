Trump’s fundraising slows amid outbreak, still sets records

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s record-setting fundraising pace slowed slightly amid the coronavirus outbreak but remained strong as he maintains a massive cash advantage over Democrats. The Trump reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised more than $212 million in the first quarter of 2020, according to figures first obtained by The Associated […]
News video: President Trump discusses learning about the COVID-19 outbreak at JBS meatpacking plant

 President Trump discussed learning about the COVID-19 outbreak at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley during Friday's coronavirus task force briefing.

Second worker at Greeley meatpacking plant dies; Pence and Trump acknowledge outbreak at JBS [Video]

A second worker at a Greeley meatpacking plant where the novel coronavirus has caused an outbreak has died, the workers’ union president said Friday afternoon, and White House officials are in..

Nancy Pelosi Calls For Recovery Bill On Coronavirus Outbreak While Trump Wants $2 Trillion For Infrastructure [Video]

U.S. Republican lawmakers are wary over Democratic plans to create another large spending bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress needs a bill related to the recovery of the outbreak.But Senate..

