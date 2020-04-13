Exclusive: South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. - source

Global  

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
South Korea plans to send kits designed to run up to 600,000 coronavirus tests to the United States on Tuesday after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump, a Seoul official said.
