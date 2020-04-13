Exclusive: South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. - source Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

South Korea plans to send kits designed to run up to 600,000 coronavirus tests to the United States on Tuesday after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump, a Seoul official said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this