Spain loosens coronavirus lockdown but death toll races past 17,000

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Spain, one of the countries worst hit by the global coronavirus epidemic, on Monday started to ease tough lockdown restrictions that have kept people confined to their homes for more than a month and put a brake on economic activity.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Spain's Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Decreases

Spain's Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Decreases 00:35

 According to Reuters, Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll fell for the third day in a row. The health ministry reported as of Saturday that Spain had 510 fatalities within a 24 hour period, the smallest overnight increase since March 23. Total cases rose from over 157,000 to almost 162,000....

