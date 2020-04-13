Global  

Trump retweets call to fire Anthony Fauci after the coronavirus expert says quicker response 'could have saved lives'

The Age Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump retweeted a call to fire his top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci Sunday evening, amid mounting criticism of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Dr. Fauci Says Gradual Reopening Of U.S. 'Not A Light Switch,' Depends On Situation

Dr. Fauci Says Gradual Reopening Of U.S. 'Not A Light Switch,' Depends On Situation 02:20

 In a message on Easter Sunday, President Trump said he hopes can get back together soon. Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's possible the country could begin a gradual reopening as early as May, but it won't be a one-size-fits-all approach. (4-12-2020)

