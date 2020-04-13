Spain loosens coronavirus lockdown, death toll passes 17,000 but pace slows

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Spain, one of the countries worst hit by the global coronavirus epidemic, on Monday started to ease tough lockdown restrictions that have kept people confined to their homes for more than a month and put a brake on economic activity. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wochit - Published 2 days ago Spain's Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Decreases 00:35 According to Reuters, Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll fell for the third day in a row. The health ministry reported as of Saturday that Spain had 510 fatalities within a 24 hour period, the smallest overnight increase since March 23. Total cases rose from over 157,000 to almost 162,000....