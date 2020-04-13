Global  

Spain loosens coronavirus lockdown, death toll passes 17,000 but pace slows

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Spain, one of the countries worst hit by the global coronavirus epidemic, on Monday started to ease tough lockdown restrictions that have kept people confined to their homes for more than a month and put a brake on economic activity.
 According to Reuters, Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll fell for the third day in a row. The health ministry reported as of Saturday that Spain had 510 fatalities within a 24 hour period, the smallest overnight increase since March 23. Total cases rose from over 157,000 to almost 162,000....

