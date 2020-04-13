Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 12 people

Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 12 people

Seattle Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Severe weather has swept across the South, killing at least six people in Mississippi, six more in Georgia and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains. Many people spent part of the night early Monday sheltering in basements, closets and bathroom tubs as sirens wailed to warn of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ghouled_merry

MerryGhouled RT @NewsHour: Many people spent part of the night early Monday sheltering in basements, closets and bathroom tubs as sirens wailed to warn… 6 seconds ago

mikey_55_fan

D.G. Sivad RT @FOX10News: Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 19 people https://t.co/AwXuKbCZLc 10 seconds ago

Zach___Thomas

Zach Thomas 🌐 Will there ever be a time to talk about building codes? Especially in areas prone to tornadoes and hurricanes. https://t.co/lZJUdiXsNZ 18 seconds ago

amsmadwoman

Ms Madwoman RT @ABC: AFTERMATH: Aerial footage shows extensive damage to homes from Louisiana tornado. https://t.co/yrdyqKrtJF https://t.co/HP9OOZ1sgx 1 minute ago

wdam

wdam Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 19 people>> https://t.co/aZUSgkvKrT https://t.co/PNItkbYGLn 1 minute ago

unfakingnews

unfakingnews RT @snopes: The National Weather Service tallied hundreds of reports of trees down across the region, including many that punctured roofs a… 1 minute ago

_Lauroooo

I’m Not Having Fun Anymore RT @WWLTV: Storms sweep South on Easter, killing at least 6 people in Mississippi https://t.co/oCDBLDqohr 2 minutes ago

snopes

snopes.com The National Weather Service tallied hundreds of reports of trees down across the region, including many that punct… https://t.co/oRoHefkF6l 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.