Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 12 people

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Severe weather has swept across the South, killing at least six people in Mississippi, six more in Georgia and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains. Many people spent part of the night early Monday sheltering in basements, closets and bathroom tubs as sirens wailed to warn of […]

