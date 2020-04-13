WASHINGTON (AP) — A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama announced support Monday for making it easier for people to register to vote and cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. When We All Vote, a nonpartisan voting initiative, says Americans should have greater access to voting by mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration. […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this NBC 24 The initiative is pushing for better access to mail-in voting and online voter registration. https://t.co/vVfj7DfbOT 23 seconds ago Lars Henson RT @Mystic_Sailor: Michelle Obama goes all in for full-scale absentee balloting nationwide and challenges Donald trump's claim it favors De… 2 minutes ago Steve RT @GeoffRBennett: Michelle Obama group backs expanding voting options for 2020 amid pandemic https://t.co/VdLh9Cc0jt 5 minutes ago WKBN 27 First News Michelle Obama group backs expanding voting options for 2020 https://t.co/2gNJebuvxV https://t.co/BCSa7mbrGv 5 minutes ago Danger Covid-19 Michelle Obama group backs expanding voting options for 2020 https://t.co/O22OUznwUs https://t.co/2e8VZMZsBU 8 minutes ago Kim RT @The_Lady_Red: Michelle Obama group backs expanding voting options for 2020 amid pandemic https://t.co/iCiNKPqdX3 #SmartNews 12 minutes ago Dominique Marceeux RT @telosa3: CABAL TRYNG 2 STEAL ELECTION AGAIN! =Michelle Obama goes all in for full-scale absentee balloting https://t.co/E8ST2S8Beb via… 12 minutes ago ClickOnDetroit Michelle Obama group backs expanding voting options for 2020 https://t.co/QbjYjJRzlg 12 minutes ago