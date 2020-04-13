Global  

Michelle Obama group backs expanding voting options for 2020

Seattle Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama announced support Monday for making it easier for people to register to vote and cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. When We All Vote, a nonpartisan voting initiative, says Americans should have greater access to voting by mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration. […]
