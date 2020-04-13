At least 12 killed after tornadoes, storms sweep through southeastern U.S.

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Severe weather has swept across the U.S. South, killing at least six people in Mississippi, six more in Georgia and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains. Many people spent part of the night early Monday sheltering in basements, closets and bathroom tubs as sirens wailed to warn of possible tornadoes. 👓 View full article

