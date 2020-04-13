Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19, hasn't had 'any of the classic symptoms'

George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19, hasn't had 'any of the classic symptoms'

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
"Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos says that he has not had any of the "classic symptoms" of the novel coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Craig_Ski_Love

Ski_Love70 RT @Craig_Ski_Love: "GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos tests positive for coronavirus but is 'feeling great'" https://t.co/SydE0cffl6 4 seconds ago

Donnam8470Donna

❌Texas Grandma❌ 🇺🇸 RT @mgrant76308: BREAKING: ABC's Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos revealed Monday he has tested positive for the Chinese c… 23 seconds ago

pegalomania

Peg RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: George Stephanopoulos tests positive for the Fortune Cookie Flu after wife's diagnosis😷 Who has he interviewed… 24 seconds ago

wwwgalelaurecom

Gale Laure, Author RT @etnow: #GMA co-host George Stephanopoulos just revealed he's tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/dNBWl9NO3w 34 seconds ago

eelcomunication

LaLa Liverpool ABC's George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for the Coronavirus https://t.co/E2mXA3LIUh via @TMZ 48 seconds ago

ANONQ2020

ANON-Q RT @TheTornadoNews: ABC News anchor George Stephanopolos tests positive for the #Coronavirus. https://t.co/o5igvon5iT 1 minute ago

oahuheather

Heather S. Herrmann-GRAND CENTRAL STATION UT RT @DailyCaller: ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/ycvt0m4cQ1 1 minute ago

SmilelyLoriLynn

NOT A BOT JACK🌟🌟🌟 RT @FuctupMike: Is every liberal media hack going to get coronavirus? Is it 3 now? Little George, Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin? Anyone… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.