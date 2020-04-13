Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Quick, portable COVID-19 test kits approved for use, Ottawa company says

Quick, portable COVID-19 test kits approved for use, Ottawa company says

CBC.ca Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
An Ottawa company says Health Canada has approved its new technology that can expand the country's COVID-19 test capacity.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cassana_tech

Gareth Wood Quick, portable and made-in-Canada: Rapid COVID-19 test kits approved, shipping out | CBC News https://t.co/uzFczlXvvz 47 minutes ago

kenfar

kenfar Quick, portable and made-in-Canada: Rapid COVID-19 test kits approved, shipping out | CBC News https://t.co/i5278YGKH6 3 hours ago

wakeuphill

Dave Major RT @JeffreyLuscombe: Gotta love Canadian ingenuity. And thank Trudeau since this is one of the companies that received federal funds last m… 3 hours ago

LeachRon

Ron Leach RT @motionpix: Some good news finally - Quick, portable and made-in-Canada: Rapid COVID-19 test kits approved, shipping out | CBC News http… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.