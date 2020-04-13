Global  

Trump says OPEC+ looking to cut 20 million bpd, not 10 million

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the OPEC+ group of oil producers is looking to cut output by 20 million barrels per day, double the 10 million barrels agreed to a day earlier.
