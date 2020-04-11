Top news of the day: Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till April 30; retail inflation dips to 5.91% in March, and more

Markets Today RT @moneycontrolcom: #Coronavirus Updates 📢 https://t.co/2aaFsaJlw3 ➡️ #ArunachalPradesh extends #lockdown till April 30 with few exemptio… 16 minutes ago

Rahul Jain RT @bsindia: #Mizoram extends coronavirus lockdown till April 30 Follow @bsindia for all LIVE updates on #CoronavirusOutbreak here: htt… 28 minutes ago

Business Standard #Mizoram extends coronavirus lockdown till April 30 Follow @bsindia for all LIVE updates on #CoronavirusOutbreak… https://t.co/rzco22DNIY 31 minutes ago

R. Sujatha RT @THChennai: All the restrictions being implemented will continue, in the effort to contain #COVID19, the #TamilNadu Chief Minister has s… 47 minutes ago

DT Next #TamilNadu #ChiefMinister K Palaniswami on Monday announced #extension of #lockdown by 2 more weeks till April-end… https://t.co/TJLir3BUxZ 50 minutes ago

De Crescendo Extra-ordinary situations need extra ordinary decisions. Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30 https://t.co/iOlCYZgTUw 53 minutes ago